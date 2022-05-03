Arkansans react to Supreme Court decision following leak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman’s right to choose in Arkansas may be no more.

On Monday, a draft opinion leaked which indicated the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortions up to individual states.

Arkansas had a trigger law placed in 2019 that says if Roe v. Wade were ever reversed, abortions in the state would be illegal, with the only exception being an abortion would be done to save the mother’s life.

The possible decision has many in the natural state wondering how it will affect them.

“Frankly, I never thought I would live to see the day that the supreme court would be on the verge of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion decision,” said Jerry Cox. “We have moved into a brand-new era.”

Cox is the Director of the Family Council, and he’s hoping we get to the point where abortions are a thing of the past.

“We are moving in that direction,” Cox said. “We are going to need to move more in that direction as abortion becomes less and less available.”

However, not everyone feels the same way.

Julie McDonald handles communications for Progressive Arkansas Women PAC, and she said this is extremely unsafe.

“Abortion will happen it will just be exponentially less safe,” she said. “We do think there is middle ground where everybody that wants to reduce abortion can find a place for themselves without having to ban it.”

McDonald added there is no more room for unwanted children to go, especially in Arkansas.

“We have over 4,500 kids in foster care in Arkansas right now,” she said. “There’s, I think, half a million in the U.S. in foster care right now.”

The court’s final decision could come in June or July.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.