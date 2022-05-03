ASP: Man fatally wounded in gunfight, suspect on the run

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County man suffered a fatal injury Monday in a gunfight.

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday the shooting happened around 5 p.m. May 2 outside of a Fairfield Street apartment in Augusta.

Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of Augusta were arguing when both men began shooting at each other.

Mitchell was taken to a White County hospital, where he later died.

Augusta police, along with ASP and other law enforcement agencies, are searching for Neal, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone who encounters Neal or knows where he is should contact local police or call 911.

