ASP: Man fatally wounded in gunfight, suspect on the run
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County man suffered a fatal injury Monday in a gunfight.
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday the shooting happened around 5 p.m. May 2 outside of a Fairfield Street apartment in Augusta.
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of Augusta were arguing when both men began shooting at each other.
Mitchell was taken to a White County hospital, where he later died.
Augusta police, along with ASP and other law enforcement agencies, are searching for Neal, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.
Anyone who encounters Neal or knows where he is should contact local police or call 911.
