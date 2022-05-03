Energy Alert
Barry County, Mo. mother encourages tick precautions after son diagnosed with Lyme disease

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Barry County mother warns parents of her son’s complications after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Amy Driskill says her son had been facing neurological problems for about two years before they finally discovered what was causing his symptoms. He was diagnosed with Lyme disease. It transmits through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Due to the numerous signs of this disease, it sometimes takes two to three years for patients to be correctly diagnosed.

Driskell says because Lyme disease is not as common in this area, many families may dismiss signs of it.

”I would say if you get bit to keep that tick, go see your doctor, and maybe they can run some tests, and antibiotics will help soon as possible with symptoms,” said Driskill.

She says symptoms can be vague and mimic other illnesses, such as the flu, including fever, headaches, and fatigue. Her son, who now has Lyme disease, never had one of the most known signs of the disease.

”He has been bit several times, and one of the markers of Lyme disease is having a bullseye rash, but he never had that.”

Driskill says they are still figuring out if Lyme disease is the reason for her son’s neurological problems. She says his symptoms have reduced with antibiotics, but he still struggles with body aches and fatigue.

”There are significant health issues that can come with a tick bite,” said Driskill. “We just want to get back to the quality of life he had before.”

As more people make their way outdoors this time of year, there are things you should keep in mind. For starters, you should keep tick repellent on hand.

”Wearing jeans when you’re out hiking instead of being in shorts so you can spot those ticks right away.”

If you have pets, they can also carry ticks into your house. Treating your yard can be effective at stopping the spread.

