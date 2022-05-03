DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Memphis’ most celebrated radio personalities, DJ Bobby O’Jay, has died.

Known as the king of Memphis radio, Bobby O’Jay was the program director and morning DJ host of the “Fun Morning Show” at IHeartMedia’s WDIA.

O’Jay has been with WDIA since 1983, celebrating his 39th work anniversary this year.

Action News 5 spoke with O’Jay in May 2021 about his legacy.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in July of 2021.

I’m very sorry to learn about the passing of Bobby O’Jay. I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say. I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise. pic.twitter.com/DoZ0sl9QNg — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) May 3, 2022

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of legendary Memphis DJ Bobby O’Jay, who passed away today. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.