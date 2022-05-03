Energy Alert
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block of North Airport Road. It is the home of the former Eagles Lodge.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an arson from an evening in February.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fire broke out Feb. 18 at 305 N. Airport Road, what used to be The Eagles and Diamond Grill.

Region 8 News reported that night that the fire extensively damaged the building.

Jonesboro Fire Marshals began investigating and found evidence of arson.

On the evening of Friday, February 18,2022 the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a building fire at 305 N. Airport...

Posted by Jonesboro Fire Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

They ask if you have information that could lead to the person or persons responsible please call the Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office at 870-932-2428 or call Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-5657 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

