Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an arson from an evening in February.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fire broke out Feb. 18 at 305 N. Airport Road, what used to be The Eagles and Diamond Grill.

Region 8 News reported that night that the fire extensively damaged the building.

Jonesboro Fire Marshals began investigating and found evidence of arson.

They ask if you have information that could lead to the person or persons responsible please call the Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office at 870-932-2428 or call Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-5657 to leave an anonymous tip.

