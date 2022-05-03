JUCO All-American Mak Manciel signs with Arkansas State men’s basketball

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced Tuesday that Henry Ford College standout guard Mak Manciel has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.

“I am so excited to have Mak as part of our basketball family,” said Balado. “This a quality young man with great work ethic and character. His ability to score, pass, and defend make him a special addition to our program. He comes with a ton of accolades to his name, but his humility and desire to be great sets him in a class of his own.”

A First Team National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American, Manciel averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists leading the Hawks to a 27-9 record. Manciel shot 47.6 percent (168-353) from the field, 40.8 percent (51-125) beyond the arc and 83.0 percent (122-147) at the charity stripe. He wrapped up the season with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio while leading the team with 69 steals.

Manciel was named All-Region and earned Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team honors at the conference level. A graduate of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Mich., Manciel played in six games his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attended Detroit County Day School his first two years of high school then transferred to Stevenson for his junior year.

The fourth addition to the 2022-23 A-State men’s basketball roster, Manciel joins guard Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College), guard Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep) and forward Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS). For the last on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

