May 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain moves out early this morning before a mostly dry rest of the day. A few showers or quick downpours may develop, but rain chances are lower than yesterday and last night.

A few peeks of sunshine help bump temperatures up to around 70 degrees. A cold front arrives this afternoon to bring in cool and dry air for the rest of the day.

Overnight temperatures drop into the 50s with highs in the 60s expected for Wednesday. Any rain on Wednesday should be pretty light.

Warm and unstable air surges back into Region 8 for Wednesday helping fuel our best chance for severe weather. All hazards are possible, but large hail looks very concerning.

Temperatures may hit the 80s before storms arrive. Drier weather arrives for the weekend as highs go from the 70s Saturday to the mid to upper 80s on Monday. The first 90-degree day doesn’t look too far away.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade.

Des Arc farmers survive unexpected tornado.

Woman raises security question after apartment break in.

Monte Sieberns, who was was told no by so many, is now an inspiration to others to live their dreams.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

