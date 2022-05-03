Energy Alert
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls

Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the landmark ruling is overturned, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests.

Missouri’s GOP-led Legislature passed the abortion ban in in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out. Abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother. Anyone who performs an unlawful abortion would face 5 to 15 years in prison.

