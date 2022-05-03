Energy Alert
Not Done with Rain Chances

May 4th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday will be cooler and less humid now that yesterday’s front has passed through. A few very light showers are possible, and the best chance for heavier rain is across southern Missouri later this afternoon. Like yesterday, the sun will have to battle clouds. Humidity and warm, unstable air returns overnight as our next chance of severe weather approaches. For Thursday, we’ll be watching a line of storms move out of Oklahoma bringing the chance of severe weather to a good chunk of the state. We’re hoping morning rain keeps things stable for the rest of the day. I still think there’s a decent chance instability and severe weather creeps into a few parts of Region 8. Large hail and wind are the main threats. The tornado threat isn’t high but isn’t zero. A few waves of clouds linger into the weekend as highs go from the low 70s into the 80s. Some may start to see 90s for the first time this year early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

