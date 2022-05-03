Possible summer COVID-19 surge to hit southern states

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A possible COVID-19 surge could hit the southern states in summer 2022, including Arkansas.

Health officials warn people to take precautions as they travel and gather indoors.

Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle, a Mississippi County Health officer, advises this warning should not be taken lightly.

“These variants keep popping up,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said. “If they’re making people sick in South Africa and other places – in China, we cannot act it like won’t happen to us because it did already.”

Andrews-Pirtle noted people who COVID-19 has previously infected do not have guaranteed immunity against its variants.

Staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters is highly recommended.

The physician mentioned it is safe to gather outdoors without masks, but they should not ditch them altogether.

“I don’t think it’s the time to be indoors with a lot of people not wearing masks,” she said.

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle added to refrain from being around people if you develop COVID-like symptoms.

