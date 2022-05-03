Energy Alert
Report: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion rights

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The Roe v. Wade decision protects women’s rights to abortion.

The majority draft, which was reportedly circulated inside the court, was written and signed by Justice Samuel Alito.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

