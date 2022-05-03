Not Done with Rain Chances

Rain moves out early this morning before a mostly dry rest of the day. A few showers or quick downpours may develop, but rain chances are lower than yesterday and last night. A few peeks of sunshine help bump temperatures up to around 70 degrees. A cold front arrives this afternoon to bring in cool and dry air for the rest of the day. Overnight temperatures drop into the 50s with highs in the 60s expected for Wednesday. Any rain on Wednesday should be pretty light. Warm and unstable air surges back into Region 8 for Wednesday helping fuel our best chance for severe weather. All hazards are possible, but large hail looks very concerning. Temperatures may hit the 80s before storms arrive. Drier weather arrives for the weekend as highs go from the 70s Saturday to the mid to upper 80s on Monday. The first 90-degree day doesn’t look too far away.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.