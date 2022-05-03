Energy Alert
Students face charges in “Rosa Parks” chant video

bullying
bullying(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAVACA, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Five students face charges in the Lavaca Police Department’s investigation of a bus video involving the students calling Alyssa Shaw, a biracial 7th grader of Lavaca Middle School, “Rosa Parks” in a demeaning manner.

Two are charged with harassment, and three are charged with terroristic threatening along with the harassment.

Days after the incident, Alyssa Shaw spoke to KARK, and she said she wanted people to know that what happened isn’t okay and should not happen again.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission organized an anti-bullying assembly for the students to teach the principles of nonviolence and Dr. King’s legacy.

“We couldn’t get here fast enough,” said DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

