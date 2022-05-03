Energy Alert
Tyre Sampson appeared to fall out of Florida ride halfway in plunge

A witness recounts the moments after the teen fell to his death in Orlando on Thursday night.
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Missouri boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district appeared to slip out of his seat at the halfway mark of its plunge to the ground.

Tyre Sampson’s mother: Son’s death on Florida ride could’ve been prevented

That’s according to a law enforcement report released Tuesday through a public records request. The incident report says the father of a friend of Tyre Sampson who witnessed the March 24 accident told deputies that the teen appeared to fall out of his seat when plunging passengers on the Free Fall ride passed a point that was halfway down the tower.

Last week, Sampson’s parents sued the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord, saying they were negligent.

