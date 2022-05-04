Council approves first responder pay increase
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many of Jonesboro’s first responders may be looking toward bigger paychecks in the near future.
At their meeting Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution to raise the minimum starting pay for police and fire department personnel.
The proposal from Mayor Harold Copenhaver would raise salaries from $35,190 to $42,000.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said this would make the salaries up to par or possibly above with other Class A cities in Arkansas.
The starting base pay would affect 72 Jonesboro police officers and 34 firefighters.
