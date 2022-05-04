Energy Alert
Advertisement

Cyclists anticipate phase one of bike trail

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro peddles forward in its Quality of Life and Connectivity Plan after the council voted unanimously to apply for the Transportation Alternatives Program grant by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The $500,000 grant will cover over half of the project costs of the Joe Mack Trail, which will connect Joe Mack Campbell Park to the Downtown Jonesboro area.

Cyclists say this has been a long time coming.

“People could get off the roads and have a safe ride,” Charles Wood said.

Wood mentioned he has been riding for years, and he is now teaching his son how to ride a professional bike, saying he has to “go into parking lots with traffic” to teach him how to ride on the roads.

Bill Smith, another cyclist, said connecting different areas of town will help everyone not consume a lot of gas-powered vehicles.

“It will be safe for children,” Smith said, “it will be safe for those who use biking as their transportation, and it will be safe for those who will use it recreationally.”

The total cost of the line is projected to be $937,942.

The remaining funds not covered by the TAP funds will come from private donations or other grant opportunities.

