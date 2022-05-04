Faculty and students oppose university budget cuts

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As it continues to face financial issues, Henderson State University announced Monday it would be making deep cuts to its undergraduate degree programs.

According to content partner KARK, the university would do away with many of the programs and professors to save them almost $5.5 million through 2024.

Back in 2019, HSU merged into the Arkansas State University system due to financial issues.

KARK said 88 positions are set to be eliminated, with 44 of those being tenured faculty members and 23 without tenure.

Pending the decision, eliminated tenured professors could work another school year until they find future employment, but those without tenure will immediately lose their jobs after finals week.

Several majors are also potentially getting cut, including geography, history, criminal justice, mass media communication, and theatre arts.

Michael Ray Taylor has taught in the communications and theatre departments for over 30 years, and his position is one of the 88 being cut.

“It’s a sad day for the Henderson,” Taylor told KARK. “The liberal arts are essentially eliminated from what has been Arkansas’ premier public liberal arts university.”

Senior Ashley Bollman agreed, saying, “Those things that make students feel alive essentially and not just like they’re academic drones here to pay for and get a degree.”

Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said the university looked at several factors in the plan, including program costs, graduation rates, and workforce demand, according to KARK.

While he admitted it will take time to adjust to the restricting, Ambrose said there’s a benefit to the cuts.

“It actually broadens opportunities for students and does not make them more narrow,” he said.

Students who are starting in the Fall or are currently working on their degree will be able to finish with online or partner programs.

The proposal, according to Bollman and Taylor, would leave professors in far more dire situations.

“It’s the school with a heart, and I heard a lot of people use the phrase, ‘The school with a heart is bleeding out’,” Bollman said.

Some students are planning a protest Wednesday afternoon where they will march from the quad to the Chancellor’s house, according to KARK.

The university system board will make their decision on the plan on Thursday.

