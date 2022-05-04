Energy Alert
Fire chief set to retire

The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday the Jonesboro fire chief is retiring.
The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday the Jonesboro fire chief is retiring.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller will retire from the Jonesboro Fire Department after 35 years of service.

The city of Jonesboro said Miller would retire effective June 30.

Miller to Retire as Jonesboro Fire Chief Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller had been looking for the opportunity. In...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Miller has served as chief for the past ten years. He said now he plans to spend more time with his family.

“There have been sacrifices, and my wife and family have been willing to endure those sacrifices. It’s time they become my fulltime focus,” Miller said.

Mountain Home, Ark. PD announces Cinco De Mayo drunk driving enforcement
Mountain Home, Ark. PD announces Cinco De Mayo drunk driving enforcement
Mountain Home Police Department is preparing for a focused drunk driving enforcement beginning...
Mountain Home, Ark. police announce Cinco De Mayo drunk driving enforcement
