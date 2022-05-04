Fire chief set to retire
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller will retire from the Jonesboro Fire Department after 35 years of service.
The city of Jonesboro said Miller would retire effective June 30.
Miller has served as chief for the past ten years. He said now he plans to spend more time with his family.
“There have been sacrifices, and my wife and family have been willing to endure those sacrifices. It’s time they become my fulltime focus,” Miller said.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.