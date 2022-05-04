Energy Alert
Fundraiser held to get K9 for police department

The goal of the fundraiser is $30,000 and the K9 will be funded completely by community...
The goal of the fundraiser is $30,000 and the K9 will be funded completely by community donations.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 community is working together to make sure officers have a furry friend at their side.

On Tuesday, a fundraiser was held at Mister Jim’s Pizza in Brookland in order to raise funds for a new K9 for the police department.

The restaurant’s owner, Wade Shapp, said he decided to help after being approached by the future K9 handler.

Those at the event say this was just the beginning.

“So far, so good. We have a little bit of money off of this,” officer Josh Whitley said.

“I am trying to get the community to rally around him and really support this,” Shapp said.

The goal of the fundraiser is $30,000 and the K9 will be funded completely by community donations.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a donation at the Brookland city hall or donate through their GoFundMe page.

