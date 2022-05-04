Grammy award winner to receive honorary degree

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rosanne Cash, one of America’s great singer-songwriters, will be honored for her success at an upcoming graduation ceremony.

Arkansas State University announced Tuesday the grammy award winner will receive an honorary doctoral degree during their spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

A long-time supporter of Arkansas State’s heritage sites, Cash is one of the family founders of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, as well as a founder of the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home.

“Her philanthropic work has provided significant support to this one-of-a-kind heritage site, which celebrates the work of the New Deal program that created resettlement colonies across America during the Great Depression, as well as documents the formative years of her father and his family,” a news release said.

Cash is the 19th recipient of the honorary doctorate, with the most recent being Neil Griffin in 2018.

