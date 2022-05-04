Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Grammy award winner to receive honorary degree

Arkansas State University announced Tuesday the grammy award winner will receive an honorary...
Arkansas State University announced Tuesday the grammy award winner will receive an honorary doctoral degree during their spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.(KSFY)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rosanne Cash, one of America’s great singer-songwriters, will be honored for her success at an upcoming graduation ceremony.

Arkansas State University announced Tuesday the grammy award winner will receive an honorary doctoral degree during their spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

A long-time supporter of Arkansas State’s heritage sites, Cash is one of the family founders of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, as well as a founder of the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home.

“Her philanthropic work has provided significant support to this one-of-a-kind heritage site, which celebrates the work of the New Deal program that created resettlement colonies across America during the Great Depression, as well as documents the formative years of her father and his family,” a news release said.

Cash is the 19th recipient of the honorary doctorate, with the most recent being Neil Griffin in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Domestic dispute” leads to afternoon stabbing
Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Three injured in early morning shooting
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck

Latest News

At their meeting Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution to raise the minimum starting...
Council approves first responder pay increase
At their meeting Tuesday, Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis was nominated to fill the seat when current...
Resolution on circuit clerk vacancy moves to full court
The goal of the fundraiser is $30,000 and the K9 will be funded completely by community...
Fundraiser held to get K9 for police department
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run