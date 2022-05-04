Jonesboro Animal Control, NAFA offering pet vaccination clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With inflation driving up prices for food, gasoline, and other necessities, it’s hard for some to make ends meet. But pet owners can get a little relief.

Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals will hold a pet vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM, will provide rabies, canine 5-in-1, Bordetella, and feline 3-in-1 vaccinations along with heartworm tests. Each shot costs $10.

All vaccinations, except for the rabies shot, require the owner to qualify as one of the following:

Low income

Disabled

Elderly

Unemployed

U.S. Veteran or active spouse

A-State student

Rescued animal

Animals must not have seen a veterinarian other than at a low-cost clinic in the past 12 months.

Those who qualify must pre-register by 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. To pre-register, click here or email nafahelp@gmail.com.

Pet owners will be emailed the location following pre-registration.

