Jonesboro Animal Control, NAFA offering pet vaccination clinic

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With inflation driving up prices for food, gasoline, and other necessities, it’s hard for some to make ends meet. But pet owners can get a little relief.

Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals will hold a pet vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM, will provide rabies, canine 5-in-1, Bordetella, and feline 3-in-1 vaccinations along with heartworm tests. Each shot costs $10.

All vaccinations, except for the rabies shot, require the owner to qualify as one of the following:

  • Low income
  • Disabled
  • Elderly
  • Unemployed
  • U.S. Veteran or active spouse
  • A-State student
  • Rescued animal

Animals must not have seen a veterinarian other than at a low-cost clinic in the past 12 months.

Those who qualify must pre-register by 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. To pre-register, click here or email nafahelp@gmail.com.

Pet owners will be emailed the location following pre-registration.

