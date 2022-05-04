Man arrested after pointing gun at sergeant

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars after Stone County deputies said he pointed a gun at their fellow sergeant.

Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest in an incident that occurred on April 29 in Mountain View.

A probable cause affidavit stated Sergeant Rick Crome heard a call about a male walking down Brewer Avenue carrying a weapon.

When he and Chief Deputy Dammon Mcgillton arrived, they saw Barnes walking in the middle of the road.

According to deputies, Barnes then aimed an AR-15 pistol toward Crome, who then drew his gun as Barnes took cover.

The sergeant began to yell at Barnes to drop his gun and show his hands, and while he did drop his gun, Barnes wouldn’t show his hands, the affidavit stated.

Eventually, he and Mcgillton were able to arrest Barnes as he was attempting to make a phone call.

The deputies were also able to find several items on Barnes, including knives, drug paraphernalia, as well as another pistol, and a couple of magazines, the affidavit stated.

Barnes is currently being held at the Stone County Jail.

