JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding a suspect in a felony hit-and-run.

According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.

Another shot of the vehicle police say was involved in the hit-and-run. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

If you know where this driver is, call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657. Police add you will be entitled to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.