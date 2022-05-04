Resolution on circuit clerk vacancy moves to full court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Public Service Committee passed a resolution to the full quorum court on the future of the circuit clerk position.

At their meeting Tuesday, Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis was nominated to fill the seat when current circuit clerk Candace Edwards leaves office on May 6.

Edwards, who fired an employee over a COVID-19 policy violation and was accused of using county funds to pay off a credit card, announced her resignation back in April over an opportunity that would not be available in January.

If approved by the full court next week, Travis would serve as the circuit clerk through the end of 2022, completing Edwards’ term.

