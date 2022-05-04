State, city leaders hold ribbon-cutting for Southland Casino expansion in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar investment in West Memphis, Arkansas is now open to the public. Southland’s latest casino held an official ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

This Southland Casino is part of a $320 million expansion of the property here in West Memphis. The public has been able to enjoy it already but Tuesday local and state officials were on hand to mark the investment during a ribbon-cutting.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was also in town for the event.

He says the revenue gained here helped the entire state and the project is really an effort within the entire Mid-South as it opens up hundreds of jobs not only for Arkansans but for people in Tennessee and Mississippi too.

There are 2,400 gaming machines and work continues on a 300-room hotel.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.