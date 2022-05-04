Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State, city leaders hold ribbon-cutting for Southland Casino expansion in West Memphis

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar investment in West Memphis, Arkansas is now open to the public. Southland’s latest casino held an official ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

This Southland Casino is part of a $320 million expansion of the property here in West Memphis. The public has been able to enjoy it already but Tuesday local and state officials were on hand to mark the investment during a ribbon-cutting.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was also in town for the event.

He says the revenue gained here helped the entire state and the project is really an effort within the entire Mid-South as it opens up hundreds of jobs not only for Arkansans but for people in Tennessee and Mississippi too.

There are 2,400 gaming machines and work continues on a 300-room hotel.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
“Domestic dispute” leads to afternoon stabbing

Latest News

Southland Casino
State, city leaders hold ribbon-cutting for Southland Casino expansion in West Memphis
The trail will run from Joe Mack Campbell Park behind Riceland and connect to Downtown Jonesboro
Cyclists anticipate phase one of bike trail
Hurricane clinch 5A East title with win Tuesday night
Jonesboro sweeps Nettleton in 5A East soccer doubleheader
Grizzly Jig Company is open six days a week in Caruthersville, and has become a must stop...
Caruthersville family business reels in customers from across the nation