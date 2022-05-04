Energy Alert
Thursday storms expected to bring damaging winds, possible tornadoes

“Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.”
Region 8 is bracing for another round of severe storms.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 is bracing for another round of severe storms.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said Thursday will begin with rain and thunderstorms across the area.

“While we don’t need rain, these storms may help keep stability low,” he said.

While the morning storms are not expected to be severe, he cautions that storm energy could build after they move out.

He says the best environment for severe weather could set up around Little Rock and further south.

“Wind is the biggest concern. Storms may have hail, too,” Holder said. “Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.”

Severe storms could move into Region 8 around lunchtime, with the threat subsiding around 6 p.m.

