2022 One Razorback Roadshow will visit Jonesboro, Mountain Home, & Forrest City

The ONE Razorback Roadshow, presented by First Security Bank, will travel across the great state of Arkansas to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages on May 16-19.

The four-day bus tour will feature Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members of Razorback Athletics, including head coaches, senior staff members, spirit squad and band members along with Big Red and the greatest live mascot in college athletics, Tusk V. The ONE Razorback Roadshow is a part of Razorback Athletics’ ongoing commitment to be involved in communities around Arkansas while celebrating the passion and support of the Razorbacks throughout the state.

Roadshow events will include public receptions where fans can gather together to hear from members of Razorback Athletics while also enjoying complimentary appetizers and beverages. Photo opportunities with the Razorback spirit squads and mascots as well as other Razorback giveaways will be available.

The roadshow will feature luncheon stops in Mountain Home (May 16), Forrest City (May 17), El Dorado (May 18) and Hot Springs Village (May 19). Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a program beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Evening events will take place in Jonesboro (May 16), McGehee (May 17), Texarkana (May 18) and Fort Smith (May 19). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The events are free and open to all Razorback fans. Fans that are interested in attending can fill out an RSVP form by clicking HERE.

2022 ONE Razorback Roadshow Locations

Monday, May 16: Lunch event: Mountain Home (Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company) | Evening event: Jonesboro (The Social)

Tuesday, May 17: Lunch event: Forrest City (The Legacy) | Evening event: McGehee (Hoot’s BBQ)

Wednesday, May 18: Lunch event: El Dorado (Mulekick at MAD) | Evening event: Texarkana (Pop’s Place)

Thursday, May 19: Lunch event: Hot Springs Village (Clampit’s Country Kitchen) | Evening event: Fort Smith (Uncork’d)

