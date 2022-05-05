Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Butler Co. woman arrested in Texas on parental kidnapping charge

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on...
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on Wednesday, May 4.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Butler County woman on a parental kidnapping charge.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on Wednesday, May 4.

Dobbs said the case against Heins dates back to March 28, when she left Missouri with her two children as the state’s Children’s Division worked to remove the kids from her home.

The sheriff said detectives in Texas tracked Heins’ debit card to find her.

He said the kids are safe and efforts are underway to bring Heins back to Butler County.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

No injuries in Thursday school bus crash
National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer
West Plains Police Dept. released a vehicle similar to one witnesses described.
Police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in West Plains, Mo.
The Columns and Jesse Hall, University of Missouri - Columbia
University of Missouri proposes discipline for 13 students