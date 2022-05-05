Candlelight vigil held to honor A-State student

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Family, friends, students, and faculty alike gathered on the Arkansas State University campus Wednesday night to honor a student’s life gone too soon.

Ian Thomas was a 20-year-old vocal music major at A-State. He died on May 1, just days before the final exams of his junior year.

Wednesday night, more than 100 people gathered to hold a candlelight vigil in Thomas’ honor. The vigil included speeches from friends and instructors and a choral performance from his peers.

The choir sang “Amazing Grace” after speakers noted how kind-hearted Thomas was. They said he took every opportunity to help others and always did so with a Diet Coke in his hand.

The Dean B. Ellis Library Clocktower was lit red Wednesday night in honor of Thomas. The Conway, Arkansas native touched the lives of so many, and his legacy and impact on both the music department and the A-State campus won’t soon be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.