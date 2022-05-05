Energy Alert
Former employee accused of hacking customers’ computers

After leaving Sound Concepts on "less than ideal terms," Brian Paul Jackson reportedly told...
After leaving Sound Concepts on “less than ideal terms,” Brian Paul Jackson reportedly told detectives he would “randomly use the phone app to turn off lights and manipulate the lighting systems for the four clients.”(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with felony computer trespass after police said he hacked his former employer’s computer system.

According to the affidavit, 39-year-old Brian Paul Jackson “unlawfully accessed” Sound Concepts’ computer system and “manipulated several home entertainment accounts.”

Suddenlink provided detectives information on the IP address that accessed the accounts that returned to Jackson, the court documents stated.

During an interview with investigators, Jackson reportedly “admitted that when he installed the home entertainment systems for approximately four clients, he had added their accounts to his home entertainment phone app.”

After leaving Sound Concepts on “less than ideal terms,” Jackson told detectives he would “randomly use the phone app to turn off lights and manipulate the lighting systems for the four clients,” the affidavit said.

According to invoice statements provided by Sound Concepts, the business lost in excess of $6,000 to replace equipment and repair issues over several months without knowing the actual cause of the disruptions.

“It was only later that Sound Concepts discovered that there were no technical or equipment issues, but rather a breach of security,” the affidavit stated.

On Wednesday, May 4. Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jackson with the following:

  • Computer trespass causing damage of more than $2,500
  • Unlawful acts regarding computers/cause damage
  • Unlawful interference with access to computers

Boling released Jackson on his own recognizance after the detective said he had been cooperating with the investigation.

Jackson will be arraigned on June 30 at the Craighead County Courthouse.

