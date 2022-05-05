Fundraiser to give kids books for the summer

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas ranks 37th in the entire nation when it comes to literacy, one school is making sure students don’t fall behind.

Newport Elementary School took part in a national fundraiser called “Books Are Fun”, where they raised money for students to get books to take home over the summer.

It’s all in an effort to limit how much time children spend on screens.

“That is one thing that we wanted because they do spend lots of time on screens,” said library media specialist Sarah Hardin. “We wanted books in the hands of the kids in our district.”

Hardin added it’s important to raise the reading level throughout the state.

“We need to grow when it comes to literacy, and I think this is one way that we can do that,” she said. “We need to get their parents involved, have their parents read to them, have them read to their parents, and just keep it going so they don’t regress any over the summer.”

The fundraiser finished with $41,000, enough for every student to take home at least three books for the summer.

Students will get their books next Tuesday, as the school will host an end-of-year celebration.

