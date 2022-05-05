Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fundraiser to give kids books for the summer

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas ranks 37th in the entire nation when it comes to literacy, one school is making sure students don’t fall behind.

Newport Elementary School took part in a national fundraiser called “Books Are Fun”, where they raised money for students to get books to take home over the summer.

It’s all in an effort to limit how much time children spend on screens.

“That is one thing that we wanted because they do spend lots of time on screens,” said library media specialist Sarah Hardin. “We wanted books in the hands of the kids in our district.”

Hardin added it’s important to raise the reading level throughout the state.

“We need to grow when it comes to literacy, and I think this is one way that we can do that,” she said. “We need to get their parents involved, have their parents read to them, have them read to their parents, and just keep it going so they don’t regress any over the summer.”

The fundraiser finished with $41,000, enough for every student to take home at least three books for the summer.

Students will get their books next Tuesday, as the school will host an end-of-year celebration.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

The $150 million project is the largest private investment in the U.S. steel industry in the...
Steel company opens second mill in Mississippi County
On Thursday, the Arkansas State University System approved a plan which would keep Henderson...
Henderson State program, faculty cuts approved
Store clerk arrested over stealing money from registers
Well-known Arkansas businessman dies