Girl with rare skin condition dies

Abagail Marie Henson, 11, also known as “Abby”, passed away on Monday, May 2 at her home.
Abagail Marie Henson, 11, also known as "Abby", passed away on Monday, May 2 at her home.(Source: Bryan Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A brave girl who has been fighting a rare skin condition has died.

Abagail Marie Henson, 11, also known as “Abby”, passed away on Monday, May 2 at her home.

The enthusiastic sixth-grader had been fighting epidermolysis bullosa since she was a baby, according to her family.

Her community showed support for Abby back in April with a drive-by parade, as her family wanted to enjoy her final moments before she passed.

Abby’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m., May 7 at the United Freewill Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, according to the Bryan Funeral Home.

