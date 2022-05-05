Lyon baseball advances to AMC Tournament Championship Game

On a misty, cold, cloudy day at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri, the Lyon College Scots advanced to the American Midwest Conference tournament championship game by defeating the Columbia College Cougars (the #2 seed) 13-3 in eight innings on Thursday afternoon.

After a late start, senior shortstop Troy Strack opened up the game with a solo homer over the right-center field fence on the third pitch of the game.and put the Scots up 1-0.

Columbia came back to score two runs in the top of the second to take the lead, but in the bottom of the third Jayden Cull doubled to left-center field and Alan West and Alec White scored on the play. Cull was thrown out at third trying to stretch his double into a triple, but the Scots led 3-2.

In the fourth inning, West hit a sacrifice fly to bring Chris Lara to make it 4-2.

West started off the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run over the CarShield scoreboard in right field. Cull followed with another double to right field and advanced to third on the throw to the infield. Aaron Hurd and Joe Weatherford scored on the play. Lara singled to left field to score Cull and make it an 8-2 Scots lead.

Columbia picked up a run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to five, but in the home half of the inning, Weatherford tripled to center field that scored West, then with one out, Hurd doubled and advanced to third on an error and Weatherford score for a 10-3 Lyon College lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Logan Doody doubled to right field to bring in Kaden Doan, West doubled to right center to bring in Doody and Derek Underwood singled up the middle to score Strack and end the game 13-3.

West picked up his eighth victory of the season by going the distance, all eight innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, while striking out nine Cougars in the process.

The Scots banged out 21 hits in the contest. Strack was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI to go with two walks. West was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Weatherford was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and three walks (one intentional walk). White was 1-for-5 at the plate with a run scored. Underwood was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Hurd was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Cull led all Scot batters by going 4-for-4 at the plate with one run scored and four runs batted in. Lara was also on fire at the plate going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Doan was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Doody was 2-for-3 with a run scored an an RBI.

The Scots are scheduled to play in the championship game Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at CarShield Field. Two more games are tap for tonight, with Columbia taking on the winner of Missouri Baptist vs. Central Baptist at 10 a.m. on Friday according to the American Midwest Conference tournament website. The winner of the 10 a.m. game will face the Scots for the championship.

