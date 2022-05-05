Energy Alert
May 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms will be pushing into Region 8 as we start the day. Strong gusty winds are possible in heavy rain bands even if the winds aren’t severe.

The better atmosphere for severe weather continues to stay down to the south. We’ll have to see if there’s any clearing for instability to build in ahead of where the rain is through lunch. Hopefully, we escape today without any damage, but strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Hail is possible along with the wind gusts. Heavy rain may cause more flash flooding issues in spots as our ground can’t hold any more water.

Storms move out later this afternoon, and we’re left with more showers and rain chances tonight into Friday on the backside of the low pressure.

The weekend looks great with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. 90s remain likely next week threatening record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity looks high so it may feel like close to 100 at times. Going to be a quick jump into summer next week!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We’ll talk to experts to find out how the interest rate hike will impact you.

Roe v. Wade supporters rally in Jonesboro.

Cleanup finally begins on Trumann debris field.

WIC warns against making baby formula during shortages.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

