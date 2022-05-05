Energy Alert
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats

A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight...
A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts. (Source: MO.gov)(MO.gov)
By DAVID A. LIEB
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.

The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation.

Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday — allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.

The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers.

Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.

