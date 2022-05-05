Energy Alert
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats

FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts during a state House committee hearing on Jan. 10, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. With the state's Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.

The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation.

Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday - allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.

The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers.

Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

