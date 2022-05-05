Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

Republicans and Democrats compromised on the legislation late Tuesday after adding an amendment to allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.

Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.

The primary bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots.

Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots.

