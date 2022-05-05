Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement

Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at...
Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

Republicans and Democrats compromised on the legislation late Tuesday after adding an amendment to allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.

Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.

The primary bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots.

Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
Back to Square 1 on Missouri Redistricting
Back to Square 1 on Missouri Redistricting
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Hutchinson considering presidential run; Trump ‘not a factor’ in his decision
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of redistricting map