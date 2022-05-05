Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (5/4/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Greene County Tech softball and Marion baseball captured 5A East championships on Wednesday.

Greene County Tech 11, Marion 1 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 6, Marion 5 (Softball - Lady Eagles capture 5th straight 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)

Marion 6, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)

Marion 5, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball - Patriots capture 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)

Jonesboro 11, Searcy 1 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 8, Searcy 0 (Baseball - Hurricane clinch share of 5A East title, #2 seed in state tournament)

Batesville 13, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)

Batesville 10, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)

Batesville 7, Nettleton 6 (Softball)

Nettleton 12, Batesville 10 (Softball)

