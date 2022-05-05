NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (5/4/22)
Greene County Tech softball and Marion baseball captured 5A East championships on Wednesday.
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (5/4/22)
Greene County Tech 11, Marion 1 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 6, Marion 5 (Softball - Lady Eagles capture 5th straight 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)
Marion 6, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)
Marion 5, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball - Patriots capture 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)
Jonesboro 11, Searcy 1 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 8, Searcy 0 (Baseball - Hurricane clinch share of 5A East title, #2 seed in state tournament)
Batesville 13, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)
Batesville 10, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)
Batesville 7, Nettleton 6 (Softball)
Nettleton 12, Batesville 10 (Softball)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.