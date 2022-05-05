NEA NAIA Roundup (5/4/22)

Lyon baseball advanced in the AMC Tournament. Williams Baptist made history in men’s golf. Crowley’s Ridge also fared well on the links.

Lyon Baseball Wins Wednesday at AMC Tournament

The Lyon College Scots baseball team relied on its bats and the complete-game pitching of Clayton Burke to defeat the William Woods Owls 10-7 in the opening round of the American Midwest Conference tournament on Wednesday morning.

The Scots (34-19) score five times in the bottom of the first inning. Alec White walked with the bases loaded to score Troy Strack. Aaron Hurd singled to left field to score Alan West and Joe Weatherford, then Chris Lara grounded out to the second baseman, but White scored on the play. Kaden Doan singled to left field to bring in Hurd and put the Scots up 5-0.

William Woods scored four times in the third inning and added another run in the top of the sixth to tie the game 5-5.

The Scots grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning when West singled and Doan scored to make it 6-5.

Lyon College added four more runs in the bottom of the seventh to go up 10-5. Lara started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to bring in Hurd. Evan Hylek singled to center to score Doan, Weatherford walked with the bases loaded to bring in Hylek and Strack scored on a wild pitch.

The Owls scored twice in the top of the eighth inning, but Burke shut them down in the ninth. Burke pitched a full nine-inning game and struck out seven batters.

The Scots advance to the semifinals of the winners bracket at 10 a.m. on Thursday against Columbia College.

Williams Baptist Men’s Golf wins AMC Championship

The Williams men’s golf team won their first AMC Championship and their first individual champion Tuesday at the Big Creek Golf Course in Mountain Home. Chance Matthews won the individual title with a total score of 146, two strokes better than the second place finisher.

The Eagles had a round one score of 302, a round two score of 304, and final score of 606, one stroke better than the second place team.

Matthews finished with a total score of 146 after shooting 71 and 75. Tyler Parr finished tied for third place with a score of 149 after shooting 77 and 72. Jacob Webb finished tied for 12th place with a score of 154 after shooting 78 and 76. Viktor Haglund finished tied for 16th place with a score of 157 after shooting 76 and 81. Josh Uhlenhop finished tied for 27th place with a score of 165 after shooting 79 and 86.

With their tournament win, the Eagles qualify for the NAIA National Tournament to be held on May 17-20 in Silvis, Illinois.

After the tournament concluded the AMC announced their end of season awards, of which the Eagles picked up quite a few. Head Coach Zane Wright was named Coach of the Year. Parr was named Freshman of the Year. Matthews was named First-Team All-Conference, Parr was named Second-Team All-Conference, and Webb was named Honorable Mention. Matthews was also named to the Champions of Character team.

Crowley’s Ridge men’s golf 3rd at CAC Championship

Crowley’s Ridge College’s 2021-22 athletic season officially wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with the Pioneer golf team taking home third place in the Continental Athletic Conference Golf Championship held at the Burlington Golf Club. The Pioneers ended their tournament shooting 1020 (+156).

Andrew Lee ended the tournament at the seventh spot on the leaderboard, adding 82 strokes - 10 above par - to his first two rounds to end with a 239 (+23).

Taking home 10th place was Isaac Langley, whose round three total was equal to his round two - 84 (+12). His three-round total had him shooting 248 (+32).

Joel Burrow woke up fresh, shaving ten strokes off of his second round’s total. Each round saw the senior improve, first from 92 (+20) in the first, 90 (+18) in the second, and 80 (+8) in the final round. His tournament total of 262 (+46) landed him in 14th place.

In 20th place, Creston Sweet ended his freshman season with a 93 (+21) round three score. Combined with his 98 (+26) and his 83 (+11), Sweet ended the tournament with 279 (+63).

Drew Garrett ended his collegiate career in 23rd place overall with a score of 286 (+70). Garrett improved by five strokes from round two to round three, going from 98 (+26) to 92 (+21).

