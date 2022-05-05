Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Northeast Arkansas business leader, philanthropist dies

A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in developing...
A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in developing several businesses throughout Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas.(Emerson Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro businessman Wallace W. Fowler, Sr. has died.

A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in developing several businesses throughout Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas.

A native of Manila, he attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville before joining the Army.

According to his obituary, following his stint in the Army, he and his wife Jama moved to Little Rock where he worked for Haverty Furniture and Dillard’s.

It was after he and his family moved to Jonesboro that he opened several Fowler Furniture stores throughout the region.

After selling the stores, he developed Fowler Foods which invested in Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell franchises. He also invested in several Northeast Arkansas banks.

In addition to his business prowess, Fowler contributed greatly to the community. In 2013, he donated $5 million to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation to expand support services for cancer patients and their families.

Fowler was preceded in death by his wife Jama who died on April 20.

Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the funeral home, 1629 E. Nettleton, with burial to follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.

Wallace W. Fowler, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Abagail Marie Henson, 11, also known as “Abby”, passed away on Monday, May 2 at her home.
Girl with rare skin condition dies
Region 8 is bracing for another round of severe storms.
Thursday storms expected to bring damaging winds, possible tornadoes
Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at...
Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats