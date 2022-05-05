Energy Alert
Overpass to be named in memory of football hall of famer, Arkansas native

State Senator Dave Wallace announced the overpass at Exit 41 on I-55 will be dedicated in...
State Senator Dave Wallace announced the overpass at Exit 41 on I-55 will be dedicated in memory of Rivercrest alum and NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy.(KOLO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly five years after his death, there will be a new area to remember an Arkansas native who went all the way in his football career.

State Senator Dave Wallace announced the overpass at Exit 41 on I-55 will be dedicated in memory of Rivercrest alum and NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy.

A person considered friendly and a great athlete, Kennedy passed away in 2017 at the age of 48. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., May 6 at the Rivercrest Auditorium.

