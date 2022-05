JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department responded to an afternoon crash involving a school bus and a vehicle.

According to the Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant, the call came in at about 3:37 p.m. Thursday of a crash at North Culberhouse Street and West Allen Avenue.

Police tell us no one was hurt.

