Spotty Showers Before We Heat Up

May 6th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (5/5)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rain chances are on their way down. After a few rumbles of thunder overnight, we’ll keep the chance of a few spotty showers and storms on the backside of the departing low pressure. A few more rumbles of thunder are possible. After today, we should enter a long stretch of dry weather. We’ll have to watch for a disturbance on Sunday, but rain chances look to stay out of Region 8 for now. Temperatures start to heat up Sunday after we spend today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s. 80s and a few days of 90s look possible for most of next week. Humidity increases making the heat index rise up to the mid-90s. The warmth is here to stay as the extended forecast past the 8-day shows high chances of more 80s with humidity.

