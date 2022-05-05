Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Store employee accused of pocketing $6K from registers

Police arrested a Jonesboro store clerk after they say she stole more than $6,000 from the cash...
Police arrested a Jonesboro store clerk after they say she stole more than $6,000 from the cash registers.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro store clerk after they say she stole more than $6,000 from the cash registers.

On Wednesday, May 4, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge 22-year-old Jada Rogers with one count of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to court documents, Walmart reported that an employee had stolen $6,320 from the store.

During questioning, Rogers reportedly admitted to taking the money at the end of her shifts in a month’s time.

According to the affidavit, Rogers said she would take anywhere from $200 to $400 from the registers each night.

“She advised she would do this when a customer would pay with cash,” the affidavit stated. “She would put the money in her pocket when she gave [the customers] their change and receipt.”

Rogers is free on a $2,500 cash/surety bond, awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on June 30.

The court documents did not say which Walmart store the alleged incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

Second-degree battery (5/2)
Teen accused of stabbing man in the neck with screwdriver
After helping guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced...
Gov. Hutchinson appoints new health department director
After leaving Sound Concepts on “less than ideal terms,” Brian Paul Jackson reportedly told...
Former employee accused of hacking customers’ computers
A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in developing...
Northeast Arkansas business leader, philanthropist dies