Store employee accused of pocketing $6K from registers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro store clerk after they say she stole more than $6,000 from the cash registers.

On Wednesday, May 4, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge 22-year-old Jada Rogers with one count of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to court documents, Walmart reported that an employee had stolen $6,320 from the store.

During questioning, Rogers reportedly admitted to taking the money at the end of her shifts in a month’s time.

According to the affidavit, Rogers said she would take anywhere from $200 to $400 from the registers each night.

“She advised she would do this when a customer would pay with cash,” the affidavit stated. “She would put the money in her pocket when she gave [the customers] their change and receipt.”

Rogers is free on a $2,500 cash/surety bond, awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on June 30.

The court documents did not say which Walmart store the alleged incident occurred.

