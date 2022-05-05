Energy Alert
Topgolf is coming to Little Rock

Topgolf Entertainment Group announced plans Wednesday for a new venue in the capital city,...
Topgolf Entertainment Group announced plans Wednesday for a new venue in the capital city, making it the second venue in the natural state.(PRNewswire)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - More entertainment is coming to Little Rock, and with it, comes more jobs.

Topgolf Entertainment Group announced plans Wednesday for a new venue in the capital city, making it the second venue in the natural state. The company has a location in Rogers.

In a news release, the location will offer city residents a place where they can enjoy golf games in a fun environment.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Topgolf to the capital of Arkansas and planning to join this vibrant community,” said Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “As we look to expand the Topgolf experience in the state, Little Rock is the perfect place to do it.”

Bringing Topgolf to Little Rock has been a goal of Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. since 2018.

“This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city demonstrates that Little Rock is a great place to live, work and play,” he said.

Officials said the new venue would bring along about 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

The move comes after officials announced Topgolf would also be making its mark in Memphis, though it’s unclear when both facilities will open.

