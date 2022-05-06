Energy Alert
$1 million bond for man accused of sexual indecency with a minor

Matthew Austin Prewett, 41, was charged Thursday with rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Matthew Austin Prewett, 41, was charged Thursday with rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man is facing a $1 million bond after evidence pointed to him conducting sexual acts with a minor.

Matthew Austin Prewett, 41, was charged Thursday with rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A probable cause affidavit stated officers were made aware of Prewett after attending to the victim in the hospital.

Through the consent of their mother, officers were able to search through the victim’s phone where they discovered videos and photos of Prewett and the victim conducting various sexual acts.

The evidence indicated the events between Dec. 2021 and April 2022, according to the affidavit.

