$1 million bond for man accused of sexual indecency with a minor

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man is facing a $1 million bond after evidence pointed to him conducting sexual acts with a minor.

Matthew Austin Prewett, 41, was charged Thursday with rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A probable cause affidavit stated officers were made aware of Prewett after attending to the victim in the hospital.

Through the consent of their mother, officers were able to search through the victim’s phone where they discovered videos and photos of Prewett and the victim conducting various sexual acts.

The evidence indicated the events between Dec. 2021 and April 2022, according to the affidavit.

