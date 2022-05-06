Arkansas farmers face delays after heavy rain

BEEBE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Heavy rainfall in the natural state, while an annoyance for some, can be a big blow for those who make their living outdoors.

Farmers in Arkansas have had delays in their planting of crops, including corn, rice, and cotton.

The United States Department of Agriculture said the amount of corn planted in Arkansas is down 35% and the amount of rice planted is down 20%.

With the time closing in for some crops to be planted, farmers are now having to rethink their game plan or risk having a small batch in the Fall.

Chuck Wisdom, head of the ASU Beebe college farm, is no stranger to seasons.

He told content partner KARK that he knows how even one small change can affect a harvest.

“They start with a plan hoping that the weather will do what it’s supposed to do,” Wisdom explained.” Once you get up around Stuttgart and northeast Arkansas, they’ve had a lot more rain. They’re really, really behind.”

However, not all of Arkansas is in the same boat.

In the southeast, Sam Angel II and the team with Epstein Land Company have seen less of the rain, making it easy to plant sooner.

“This year, we have been delayed approximately 30 to 40 days,” he told KARK. “We’re at 80% planted at this time.”

Angel said the main issue now is cost, as fuel and fertilizer prices have more than doubled since last year.

Both Angel and Wisdom told KARK the cost will have to be passed on to the consumer to save farmers, with ingredients used to make those crops rising in prices for example.

