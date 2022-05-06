Casey Stanley returns to Arkansas State men’s basketball coaching staff

Casey Stanley is returning to Arkansas State to join Mike Balado’s staff as an assistant coach after working at Iona the past two seasons. Stanley was previously on the Red Wolves’ staff during the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

“We’re thrilled to have Casey returning as assistant coach,” said Balado. “Casey was a vital part as we began to build this program and will help continue the growth. He is a great in-game tactician and helped recruit some of our returning players. Casey knows the Jonesboro community well and we are excited to have his growing family back in northeast Arkansas.”

Stanley is set for his 15th season on the sidelines spanning seven different NCAA Division I institutions. The Iona graduate has worked at Iona (2020-22), Arkansas State (2017-20), UNC-Wilmington (2014-17), Minnesota (2013-14), FIU (2012-13), Louisville (2011-12), Seton Hall (2010-11) and Iona (2008-10).

“I am beyond excited to make my return to Coach Balado’s staff and to the Jonesboro community,” Stanley said. “Coach Balado has done a great job continuing to build the program and I have been itching to get back. The tremendous passion for Arkansas State around this city, as well as throughout Northeast Arkansas, is contagious and makes it an ideal place for me to raise my young family.”

This past season, Stanley helped the Gaels to 25 overall wins and a 17-3 record in league play. It marked the seventh time in program history Iona had won at least 25 games while the 17 league victories matched a school record and were the second-most in league history. He helped foster the development of four All-MAAC performers, including First Team All-MAAC Nelly Junior Joseph.

In his first season at Iona, the Gaels earned a berth into the 2021 NCAA Tournament after four wins in a five-day effort at the MAAC Championship. Iona posted an 8-4 mark during the regular season that was disrupted by numerous COVID-19 related challenges.

Spending the 2017-20 seasons as an assistant for Balado at A-State, Stanley helped the Red Wolves increase the win total in all three seasons. He helped put together the first signing class in Balado’s tenure of Ty Cockfield, Tristin Walley and Grantham Gillard. Cockfield set the single-season program record for scoring (716) and free throws made (173) and was a second team all-conference pick. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Stanley was instrumental in recruiting Caleb Fields to the roster. Fields became the third freshman in program history with 100-plus assists and was one of five freshmen nationally to average at least 11 points, three rebounds and three assists with fewer than two turnovers per game.

Coaching under head coach Kevin Keatts at UNC Wilmington, Stanley helped lead the Seahawks to postseason play all three years and the team posted a combined record of 72-28 (.720) and a 41-13 (.759) mark in Colonial Athletic Association play. UNCW was a program without a postseason berth the previous eight seasons, but the Seahawks went to the CIT in 2015 before back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017.

Stanley coached Devontae Cacok to UNCW where Cacok played in 129 games and recorded 59 double-doubles. Cacok played for the 2020 NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and is a currently on the San Antonio Spurs roster.

The 2016-17 UNC-Wilmington squad won a school-record 29 games as the team led the Colonial Athletic Association and ranked 10th nationally in scoring averaging 85.2 points per game. In 2015-16, the Seahawks were picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll, but tied the then school-record with 25 wins and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005-06.

In his first season at UNCW, Stanley aided in the transformation of the program that finished last in the CAA for the 2013-14 season. The Seahawks won a share of the regular season title and finished with an 18-14 record.

Prior to joining the UNC-Wilmington staff, Stanley served as video coordinator for head coach Richard Pitino at Minnesota. The Gophers went 25-13 in the 2013-14 campaign, winning the NIT title with a 65-63 victory over SMU.

Stanley worked alongside Balado during the 2012-13 season as an assistant coach at FIU. The Panthers posted their first winning season (18-14) in 13 years, the most wins in 15 years and reached the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the first time.

Before joining Richard Pitino at FIU, Stanley served as video coordinator for Rick Pitino at Louisville in the 2011-12 season. Additionally, Stanley worked for Kevin Willard at Seton Hall in 2010-11 as Coordinator of Basketball Operations. Stanley attended Iona College and worked as Director of Operations for Willard during his time there.

Stanley earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science at Iona in 2008. He and his wife, Stephanie, welcome a baby girl in August.

