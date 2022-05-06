Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dog gets 2nd chance at adoption after family saves him from meat market

An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a...
An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a meat market in South Korea.(Five Acres Animal Shelter)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Missouri shared a special story this week during an annual fundraising day in the St. Louis area.

The Five Acres Animal Shelter introduced its audience to Tayo, one of their latest dogs brought to their no-kill animal shelter.

Representatives with the shelter said Tayo was found by a military family stationed in South Korea. The family told them they first spotted him at a pet store and asked what happened to him after noticing he was not in the window anymore.

The pet store reportedly told the family that the dog was no longer available for adoption because he was sold to a meat market. So, the family took matters into their own hands and rescued the animal.

Tayo got his vaccines, other medical attention needed, and the family brought the little guy to the states.

The animal shelter named him Tayo after a Korean cartoon that means “little bus” as he might be little but he is not lacking energy.

During the Give STL Day fundraising event, Five Acres said the money raised would go to helping more animals like Tayo.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Fire at former Eagle, Diamond Grill deemed arson
Witnesses told state police that 27-year-old Jaquale Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal of...
ASP: Suspect surrenders following fatal gunfight
According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday.
Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run
Arkansas man survives tornado in truck
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

Latest News

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary...
11-year-old sends elementary school assistant principal to hospital following argument, police say
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
A bike trail sign is wrapped in caution tape during the homicide investigation into the death...
New details released in Lily Peters homicide case
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis