Emergency crews respond to house fire

The fire is at the 1200 block of Hawk Cove, where crews are working to get the fire out.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in north Jonesboro.

Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said they responded to the 1200 block of Hawk Cove, where a massive fire was already taking place.

He said one person is unaccounted for, and water supply issues are causing work on the fire to take longer than expected.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and is working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

