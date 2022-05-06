Emergency crews respond to house fire
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in north Jonesboro.
Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said they responded to the 1200 block of Hawk Cove, where a massive fire was already taking place.
He said one person is unaccounted for, and water supply issues are causing work on the fire to take longer than expected.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and is working to gather more details.
