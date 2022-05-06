Emergency crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in north Jonesboro.

Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said they responded to the 1200 block of Hawk Cove, where a massive fire was already taking place.

FIRE: 1200 block of Hawk Cove in Jonesboro…



Crews are trying to get fire out @Region8News pic.twitter.com/mhcJpaBCxI — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) May 6, 2022

He said one person is unaccounted for, and water supply issues are causing work on the fire to take longer than expected.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and is working to gather more details.

